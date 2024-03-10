LPL Financial LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.91% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,097,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,954,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,631.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $39.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1631 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

