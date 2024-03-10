LPL Financial LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 519.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

