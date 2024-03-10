LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,367,000 after buying an additional 176,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,987,000 after buying an additional 74,703 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,123,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 698,834 shares in the company, valued at $98,919,952.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,123,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 698,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,919,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,571 shares of company stock worth $7,747,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $141.94 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $142.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.82.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

