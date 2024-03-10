LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FNDE opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

