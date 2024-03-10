LPL Financial LLC Purchases 29,834 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

