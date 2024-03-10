LPL Financial LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $392.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $410.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.91.

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

