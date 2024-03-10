LPL Financial LLC Purchases 55,046 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHY. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 231,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 40,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 705,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $24.49 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $773.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.