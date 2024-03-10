LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $154,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,220 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,606 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

