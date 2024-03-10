LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $171.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.75.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

