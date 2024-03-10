LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,738 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.75% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PYZ stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4197 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.