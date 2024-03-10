LPL Financial LLC Sells 124,072 Shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,072 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.72% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $292,000.

BATS:FLHY opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

