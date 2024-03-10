LPL Financial LLC Sells 188,314 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,314 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.68% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 409,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 236,485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,840,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 89,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 56,468 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JHEM opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

