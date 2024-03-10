LPL Financial LLC Sells 23,579 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.87% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XTN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XTN opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $88.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81.

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

