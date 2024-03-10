LPL Financial LLC Sells 43,655 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.46% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $59.67.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3155 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.