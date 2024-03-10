LPL Financial LLC Sells 43,655 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.46% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $59.67.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
