LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.95% of Franklin Income Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,232,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,130,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,515,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,009,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INCM opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $26.38.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

