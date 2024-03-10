LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,246 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.38% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,671,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 92,893 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 68,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $751,000.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

PBD stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $144.43 million, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

About Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

