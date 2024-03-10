Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 72000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.