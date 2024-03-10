Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

