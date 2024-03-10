Mariner LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,698,000 after buying an additional 73,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 84,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

