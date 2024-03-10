Mariner LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 0.9 %

KWR stock opened at $199.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $221.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.46.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.