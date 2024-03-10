Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ALLETE by 85.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 105.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 131.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

ALE stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.58%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

