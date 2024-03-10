Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eagle Bancorp worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth $225,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth $692,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp

In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $208,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $23.68 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $708.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

