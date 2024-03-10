Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $41.53 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POR. Barclays reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

