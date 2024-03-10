Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Barclays started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.21.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

