Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $81.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.90. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.