Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $62,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,833,426 shares of company stock worth $619,355,856. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.