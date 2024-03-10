Mariner LLC Buys 11,482 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 400.5% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG opened at $49.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.