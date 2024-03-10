Mariner LLC Buys 3,287 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.53. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.17%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

