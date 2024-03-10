Mariner LLC Buys 3,942 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $55.40.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

