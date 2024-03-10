Mariner LLC Buys 871 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Qualys by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $168.66 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.15.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

