Mariner LLC Decreases Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 127.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.