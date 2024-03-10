Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

