Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,800,000 after buying an additional 162,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,649,000 after purchasing an additional 103,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,787,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 656,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,539 shares of company stock valued at $115,326. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $20.21 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

