Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $137,389,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marqeta by 785.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 87.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 27.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

MQ stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.87. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

