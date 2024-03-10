Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $728,764,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,342,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $107.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.23. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

