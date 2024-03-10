Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNG opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $43.28.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

