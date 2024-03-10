Mariner LLC Has $510,000 Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Arcosa by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Trading Down 1.2 %

ACA opened at $84.72 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACA shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

