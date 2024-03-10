Mariner LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,375,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

IHG stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.29. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

