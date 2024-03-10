Mariner LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,469 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 611.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 447,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 384,836 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 33.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 367,605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 91,788 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 544.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,156,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 976,972 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KGC shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

