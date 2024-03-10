Mariner LLC Has $527,000 Stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,317 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.36% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55,364 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter.

FLLV stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $163.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

