Mariner LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,203 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $24.10.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.49 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 25.45%. Research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is 54.00%.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

