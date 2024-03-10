Mariner LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eventbrite worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EB. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 21.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Eventbrite by 324.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 280,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:EB opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.50. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

