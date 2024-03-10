Mariner LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.64% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYLD. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 103.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter.

BYLD opened at $22.34 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

