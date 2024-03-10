Mariner LLC Has $549,000 Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Mariner LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $123.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.28.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Ensign Group

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.