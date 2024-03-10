Mariner LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,410. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

