Mariner LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

