Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CQP opened at $48.84 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy Partners

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.