Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $364.74 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.84 and a 52 week high of $380.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.51 and a 200 day moving average of $303.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,221.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at $449,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

