Mariner LLC Invests $528,000 in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,128,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

