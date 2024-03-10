Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 168.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 937,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 588,242 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 682.1% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 460,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 401,370 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 72.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after buying an additional 316,390 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,040,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

PAPR stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $713.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.